Economy is plunging into deep abyss: Priyanka Gandhi

By | Published: 3:05 pm

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday again took a sharp dig at the Centre for the economic slowdown.

Priyanka took to Twitter and said: “Economy is plunging into deep abyss. Lakhs of Indians are losing their jobs. Auto and truck sector is witnessing slowdown. Negative growth is being witnessed in production and transportation sector. These are signs of a market in tatters.” She asked, “When will the government open its eyes?”

अर्थव्यवस्था मंदी की गहरी खाई में गिरती ही जा रही है। लाखों हिंदुस्तानियों की आजीविका पर तलवार लटक रही है। ऑटो सेक्टर और ट्रक सेक्टर में गिरावट प्रोडक्शन-ट्रांसपोर्टेशन में निगेटिव ग्रोथ और बाजार के टूटते भरोसे का चिन्ह है। सरकार कब अपनी आँखें खोलेगी? https://t.co/9zaGPJxslu — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 10, 2019

Very recently, she had tweeted a cryptic poem where she alleged the government of hiding behind “drama” to conceal the economic situation.

The Congress on its official handle also tweeted a video named “100 Days No Vikas”, even as the Modi government went ahead with its ministers advertising its achievements in the first 100 days in power in its second term.

Priyanka had also posted a series of tweets earlier to question the Union government for its handling of the economy. In the last quarter, the GDP projection slipped to 5 per cent, the lowest in the last six years coupled with 2.30 lakh reported job losses in the auto sector till August this year.