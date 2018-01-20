Ecstasy pills, LSD seized in Hyderabad, one held

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: A quality analyst in a private company was arrested by the Prohibition and Excise department here on Saturday on charges of possessing eight Ecstasy pills and 17 Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) drop sugar cubes.

The arrested person, Abhilash, was trying to sell drugs to persons known to him in the city when officials led by Assistant Excise Superintendent K. Pawan Kumar nabbed him at Aramghar crossroads and seized the Ecstasy pills and LSD cubes.

Kumar said Abhilash, an intermediate dropout, worked in Bengaluru as a quality analyst and later quit the job. During his stint in Bengaluru, he reportedly developed contact with one Melford and obtained drugs. The cost of the seized drugs in the market would be around Rs.2.5 lakh, Kumar said.

Abhilash’s associates Aditya, Dattusai and Abhishek along with Melford were absconding, Kumar added.