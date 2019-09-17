ED attaches eBIZ.com properties worth Rs. 277.97 crore

By | Published: 4:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs.277.97 crore owned by eBIZ.com Private Limited and others in connection with a pyramid style multilevel marketing fraud.

The attached assets include residential plots, apartments, farm houses and commercial buildings in Delhi and Noida and balances in bank accounts belonging to Pawan Malhan and Anita Malhan, directors of eBIZ.com, their family members and other associates.

The main accused Pawan Malhan and his son Hitik Malhan are presently in the custody of the Hyderabad City Police. They were arrested from Noida last month.

The ED has attached the assets under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA). It initiated investigation under PMLA on the basis of the FIRs registered by the City Police against the company and its Directors/Associates.

The company directors and its directors allegedly cheated the public by propagating false promises of earning quick and easy money and inviting many gullible persons to become members of their pyramid scheme in the guise of direct selling multi-level marketing network by introducing ‘worthless’ products like free computer education packages etc.

The purpose of introducing sub-standard over-priced products was only to masquerade their pyramid fraud as a direct-selling product company. To lure more gullible investors, they extensively advertised their commission model in which very high commissions were paid to existing members for enrollment of new members in the down links of the pyramid structure, ED officials said.

Investigation under the provisions of PMLA revealed that funds were fraudulently collected from the gullible investors as deposits towards membership in the scheme through a chain of agents spread across India, they said, adding that the funds collected were illegally diverted into the personal accounts of the directors, their family members and other associates under various heads including dividends, high salaries/incentives etc.

Investigations so far revealed that the suspects have fraudulently collected approximately Rs.1,064 crore from around 12 lakh subscribers. Investigation also revealed that the funds collected from the subscribers were layered into the personal accounts of family and close associates and then invested in movable and immovable properties so as to conceal them.

ED has so far identified and attached 29 immovable properties purchased at a cost of Rs.34.60 crore and also attached bank balances amounting to Rs.242.25 crore lying in 124 accounts maintained in the name of the company, its two directors and their family members and associates.

Thus, ED has attached assets worth Rs.277.97 crore through provisional attachment order dated September 17. Further investigation is in progress.

