ED attaches properties worth Rs 117 cr in illegal assets case

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached undeveloped lands illegally allotted to companies of I Syam Prasad Reddy, various immovable properties of Indu Projects Limited, fixed deposits held by Embassy Property Developments Private Limited and Vasantha Projects Private Limited, altogether valued at Rs 117.74 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case is a followup to the money laundering offences in 11 charge sheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy and others.

The present case is a quid pro quo investment where Syam Prasad Reddy allegedly made huge investments in companies floated by Jagan for favours received from the State government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh by allotting huge tracts of lands.

The premier investigating agency has filed three charge-sheets in respect of undue favours received by Syam Prasad Reddy of which ED has already issued a provisional attachment orders in connection with two cases relating to Lepakshi Knowledge Hub Private Limited and Indu Techzone Private Limited.

The present attachment is in connection with the CBI charge-sheet relating to various housing projects allotted by the then Andhra Pradesh Housing Board to Indu Group.

Investigation conducted under PMLA revealed that Syam Prasad Reddy allegedly paid bribe to Jagan through companies of an industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad in the form of investments at exorbitant premiums. In lieu of the aforesaid quid pro quo payments made by Syam Prasad Reddy, he was illegally favoured by the then government of Andhra Pradesh by awarding various housing projects deviating all standard norms and without examining technical/ financial capabilities.

Investigation has also revealed other irregularities committed by the government.