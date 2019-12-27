ED books ex-IMS Director under PMLA in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against the suspended Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Director Ch Devika Rani under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act- 2002.

Rani along with 20 others was earlier nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for committing large scale financial irregularities in purchasing medicines and kits for dispensaries.

The owners of a few pharmaceutical companies were among those who were arrested by the ACB officials in connection with the scam.

On their part, the ACB officials shared three First Information Reports (FIRs) with the ED to enable them conduct a detailed inquiry into the scam. They were also probing the payment of Rs 7.30 crore to a prominent jeweller by Rani allegedly for purchasing ornaments.

IMS Superintendent K Veeranna, who was also nabbed a few weeks ago, used to work as a conduit for Rani. He used to collect the bribe amounts on behalf of Rani and hand over the same to the jewellery store as per her directions from where she would later purchase ornaments, ACB officials said.

The ACB had also arrested Rani’s husband Gurumurthi for allegedly collecting bribe and purchasing properties on behalf of his wife. The market value of the immovable properties acquired by the couple was approximately Rs 100 crore while the document value was Rs 15 crore, officials said.

