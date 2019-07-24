Telangana: ED collecting more info on corrupt official

By | Published: 1:44 am

Hyderabad: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are collecting more information from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi, who was the City Zone Central GST Commissionerate Anti-Evasion Wing Superintendent, against whom a case was booked recently.

The CBI had booked the case against Gandhi and his wife Sireesha under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and carried out searches at the properties belonging to Gandhi in Hyderabad and Vijayawada a few days ago. The CBI officials found assets worth over Rs 3.74 crore during the searches. The ED also chipped in and booked a case against Gandhi following allegations related to money laundering. Gandhi who worked in ED in Hyderabad for over 10 years was part of the team that probed several important cases.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .