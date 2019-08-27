ED may book QNet promoters, directors

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: After the Cyberabad Police and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely take cognizance of the alleged financial fraud involving multi-level marketing company QNet, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Directorate, according to officials, would in all probability register a case against QNet and its promoters and directors shortly. This would be based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the Cyberabad Police, who have already shared information with the ED and explained about the circumstances that led to the registration of the case against QNet which executed a Ponzi scheme and raised huge money as advances from customers.

“We shared the FIR that was issued against QNet with ED officials who might take cognizance of the case,” the official said. The ED could also issue summons to those involved in the case once it expedites the investigation into the case. “We are ready to share whatever information the ED seeks from us to ensure stern punishment to the suspects involved in the case,” the official said.

The Cyberabad Police arrested as many as 70 people so far in over 38 cases registered against QNet in different police stations under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Cases were also lodged against QNet and its promoters in different States in the country.

When the QNet faced similar allegations in Maharashtra five years ago, the Mumbai unit of ED booked a money laundering case against it and questioned a few celebrities after their names were cropped up in the case.

Presently, the Hyderabad unit of ED is probing another Ponzi scheme case booked against the Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik and its directors for allegedly cheating gullible people promising high returns for the amount they had invested with the company.

