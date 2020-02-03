ED probe begins on 2 AP ex-Ministers

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a probe into large-scale cash transactions carried out to purchase lands in Amaravati.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of AP already booked a case against former Ministers P Narayana and Pattipati Pullarao in connection with land deals in Amaravati. The case was booked based on a complaint from a woman, Poturaju Bujji of Venkatayapalem, who was allegedly intimidated and coerced to sell her land.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Narayana, Pullarao and one Bellamkonda Narasimha bought 99 cents of land. As many as 729 white ration card holders had purchased lands for a whopping Rs 220 crore at the rates ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore per acre.

The CID officials examined land registration documents of 2014 and 2015 in Amaravati and found that most transactions were made in cash to evade income tax.

