ED raids DCHL premises, owners residence in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the premises of Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited (DCHL) in Secunderabad and also at the residence of its owner in Banjara Hills.

These raids were carried out based on the cases booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the alleged financial irregularities after availing loans from banks. One team from the ED conducted searches at the Banjara Hills residence while another team comprising half a dozen officials took part in the search operation at the office in Secunderabad.

A ‘panchanama’ to support evidence of investigation at the spot was also conducted at the office. Earlier, the CBI had also conducted similar searches at the DCHL office in connection with a complaint filed by a nationalized bank for defaulting loan payment.

Meanwhile, the GST officials are believed to have carried out searches at 12 companies in the twin cities in connection with a fake invoice fraud.

