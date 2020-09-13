ED raids jewellery store in Hyderabad

A few documents and other incriminating material was found during the searches

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches on the premises of a prominent jewellery showroom in the city in connection with Rs.88 crore bank loan fraud case.

Based on First Information Report (FIR) issued by the Bengaluru unit of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2019, the ED conducted the searches to investigate the loan diversion, stock diversion and the suspect source of funds to pay the OTS amount. A few documents and other incriminating material was found during the searches. The ED has earlier also conducted searches at the same jewellery showroom as part of ongoing investigation under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a demonetization case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .