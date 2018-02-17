ED raids Nirav Modi’s partner’s Hyderabad firm

By | Published: 12:23 am 1:20 am

Hyderabad : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized precious stones, gems, diamonds and gold during raids at Hyderabad Gems SEZ Limited in Rajiv Gems Park, Ravirala, Shamshabad, from 14 lockers on the company premises.

The company belongs to billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi’s business partner and uncle Mehul Choksi, it is learned. Three kiosks of Geetanjali Gems were also searched in the city on Thursday night.

However, officials associated with the raids said they were yet to assess the exact value of the seized material and an independent valuation was already started.

Over 40 officials from the ED swooped down on the company and started conducting raids from Thursday night to the early hours of Friday. A separate batch, comprising 20 officials, carried out searches at the company on Friday morning to collect more information.

Meanwhile, the ED conducted further searches at 35 locations across India in Nirav Modi case and seized diamonds, gold and jewellery worth Rs 549 crore (book value). Total seizure till now is Rs 5649 crore, the ED mentioned in its Tweet.

The raids came after the ED filed a Rs 280-crore money laundering case against Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and Mehul Choksi on Wednesday, following a complaint by Punjab National Bank (PNB).

When contacted, the ED confirmed the raids on the company and added that the value of the seized material was yet to be assessed. As many as 900 employees, who were working in the company, were worried whether the ED would seize the company.

Jewellers from different parts of the country, apart from Hyderabad, bring diamonds to the company that started functioning from 2007 for crafting and designing them according to the needs of clients. A source said the company mainly deals with the work relating to crafting and designing of Ruby and ‘Malaa’ diamonds along with gold and silver articles.

Employees worry about future

There has been no work for 900-odd employees at the Hyderabad Gems SEZ Limited for the last 15 days, said an employee seeking anonymity.

Of the 900 employees, around 300 are into jewellery designing while the remaining deal with the cutting of diamonds.

“As operations came to a standstill from Wednesday, we are concerned about our future,” an employee said. Centre of Indian Trade Union City president B Dattu Naik said the Central government should take the responsibility of employees if the ED seized the company.