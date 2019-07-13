Ed Sheeran confirms wedlock

By | Published: 4:06 pm

After months of speculation, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran confirmed that he is officially off the market! The 28-year-old singer revealed the big news on his new album No. 6 Collaborations Project.In his song Remember the Name featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, Sheeran sings, “Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted. My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.”

His wife, of course, is his long-time love Cherry Seaborn and he confirmed the same in a new interview.”It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” he said.