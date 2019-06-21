Ed Sheeran shares track list from new album

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran shared the track list for his upcoming fourth album, No. 6 Collaborations Project. Two songs from the album, I Don’t Care, featuring Justin Bieber, and Cross Me, with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, were released as singles.

The concept of the album is that every song is a collaboration. The new LP, consisting 15 tracks, will feature contributions from Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Skrillex, H.E.R. and Stormzy, among others. “Thanks to all the amazing artists, I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me.

No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram along with a list of tracks. The songs are; Beautiful People, South Of The Border, Cross Me, Take Me Back To London, Best Part Of Me, I Don’t Care, Antisocial, to name a few.