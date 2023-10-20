Friday, Oct 20, 2023
Search
Hyderabad
Telangana
AP News
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
Rewind
...
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Education Today
Reviews
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
E-Paper
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rahul Gandhi’s anti-corruption campaign faces backlash as BRS accuses Congress of ‘Note for Seat’ scam
Voting begins for HCA apex council
BRS seeks UN intervention in Palestine-Israeli crisis
Rahul Gandhi skips Kondagattu temple visit
It’s confirmed, Formula E will return to Hyderabad in season 2024
KTR dubs Congress as ‘Chor’ team
Priyanka Gandhi criticising BRS on dynasty politics is ironic, says MLC K Kavitha
India ranks number one in Osteoporosis cases
Hyderabad: Massive protest erupts at EFLU over sexual assault on woman student
Congress bus trip destined to fail, says KTR
Hardik Pandya leaves field after twisting ankle during World Cup clash against Bangladesh
Hyderabad weekend guide: Explore these diverse events this weekend
50 Cent to perform in Mumbai on ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’
Chandrababu Naidu’s custody extended until Nov 1
Hamas-Israel conflict death toll nearing 5,000
Arijit Singh to sing for the first time for Salman Khan in ‘Tiger 3’
Use two WhatsApp accounts at the same time soon: Mark Zuckerberg
Latest News
Mahua Moitra’s counsel withdraws from case as HC said he played role of mediator
4 mins ago
Ed Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour hits India in March 2024
12 mins ago
Italy PM Giorgia Meloni splits from her partner of 10 years
13 mins ago
CWC 2023: Shanto says Bangladesh had ‘no intentions’ to deny Virat Kohli a century
19 mins ago
Adam Sandler Halts Show to Address Medical Emergency
27 mins ago
More...
Hyderabad
Students detained after protest over alleged campus assault at EFLU
Rahul Gandhi’s anti-corruption campaign faces backlash as BRS accuses Congress of ‘Note for Seat’ scam
Telangana: Tragic road accident claims lives of mother and son on eve of dream job
BRS seeks UN intervention in Palestine-Israeli crisis
It’s confirmed, Formula E will return to Hyderabad in season 2024
Hyderabad, Shehar Ye Pyar Ka
Pravallika’s case: Chikkadpally police pick up Shivaram Rathod
Hyderabad: Man wins 32′ LED TV in Dasara Shopping Bonanza
Constable injured in road accident in Hyderabad
Niranjan Reddy slams Rahul Gandhi’s allegations on Kaleshwaram project
Congress firm to take up caste census in Telangana: Rahul Gandhi
Hyderabad: Massive protest erupts at EFLU over sexual assault on woman student
Music community mourns the loss of Sur Mandal founder Mohan Hemmadi
Telangana: Several Congress, BJP leaders join BRS in Dubbaka
More...
Cartoon
Cartoon: October 19, 2023
More...
India
Mahua Moitra’s counsel withdraws from case as HC said he played role of mediator
4 mins ago
PM Modi flags off first train of Delhi-Meerut RRTS service
1 hour ago
Global economy facing tirade of challenges says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
2 hours ago
Rupee falls 5 paise to 83.18 against US dollar in early trade
2 hours ago
Security forces seize huge cache of arms in Manipur
2 hours ago
More...
Education Today
Looking for jobs? DEET is here to help you
5 days ago
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
4 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
5 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
5 months ago
More...
web stories
More...
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Adilabad doctor achieves prestigious fellowship from the Royal College of Radiologists
Rahul Gandhi skips Kondagattu temple visit
Telangana assembly polls: Cash, gold seizure in state shoots to Rs 243 crore
It’s confirmed, Formula E will return to Hyderabad in season 2024
Case against Mohd Azharuddin for alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association
Hyderabad: cVigil App allows citizens report MCC violations
More...
Editorials
Editorial: Healing touch required
14 hours ago
Editorial: Need for digital boost
2 days ago
Editorial: Over to Parliament
3 days ago
Editorial: Regulating crypto
4 days ago
More...
Sports
CWC 2023: Shanto says Bangladesh had ‘no intentions’ to deny Virat Kohli a century
Voting begins for HCA apex council
Djokovic and Swiatek lead United Cup team event
UEFA Suspends Israel Matches Amid Security Concerns
CWC 2023: Matthew Hayden wants Cameron Green to open for Australia
India skipper Rohit Sharma fined for overspeeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
More...
Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh: Man arrested for raping minor girl in Eluru district
16 hours ago
AP High Court adjourns Chandrababu’s bail plea in Skill Development scam, transfers it to vacation bench
18 hours ago
Visakhapatnam: Special trains to clear Dasara rush
18 hours ago
Chandrababu Naidu pursued policy of plunder, says AP CM Jagan
16 hours ago
Next elections are a battle between the poor and capitalists: Andhra CM
21 hours ago
Two students drown in sea at Vizag beach
21 hours ago
Mock anti-hijack, mass casualty evacuation drill at Vizag airport
21 hours ago
More
Videos
More...
Bhagavanth Kesari Review | Balakrishna, Sreeleela, Kajal, Anil Ravipudi
LEO Movie Review | Vijay Thalapathy, Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj
Hardik Pandya Injured In India-Bangladesh Match
Neymar Injured In Brazil’s World Cup Qualifiers
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mallikarjun Kharge To Announce Congress Candidates (Final List)
Gaza Hospital Blast – IDF Response | Daniel Hagari | Israel-Hamas War
Gaza Hospital Blast: 500 People Killed By Rocket Bombings
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad: The World’s 3rd Most Punctual Airport
Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Update
Arindam Bagchi is the permanent UN representative
Entertainment
Ed Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour hits India in March 2024
Adam Sandler Halts Show to Address Medical Emergency
Allu Arjun’s Father-in-Law Throws Party for National Award Win
Bhagavanth Kesari Review | Balakrishna, Sreeleela, Kajal, Anil Ravipudi
Kangana Ranaut ready to join Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 17’
Munawar Faruqui Embraces Authenticity in ‘Bigg Boss 17’
More...
Business
Global economy facing tirade of challenges says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
2 hours ago
Rupee falls 5 paise to 83.18 against US dollar in early trade
2 hours ago
Markets continue to fall on weak global trends, soaring crude oil prices
2 hours ago
Nestle logs PAT of Rs 908 crore, to split shares
15 hours ago
More...
Gadgets
OnePlus Open to be launched in India on October 19
HP launches new software platform ‘AI Studio’, 23.8-inch movable PC
iPhone 14 for less than Rs. 50,000? Flipkart’s Big Billion Day ad suggests so
Google, HP start manufacturing Chromebooks in India
Sale of iPhone 15 sees 100 pc growth versus iPhone 14’s on Day 1
Global wearable tech market to surpass $290 bn in 2030: Report
More...
ViewPoint
Opinion: Corporate hospitals need billing counsellors
14 hours ago
Opinion: Securing future of Gulf migrants
3 days ago
Opinion: Navigating complexities of a war
4 days ago
Opinion: Burden of external debt
5 days ago
Opinion: One Earth, One Family, One Future isn’t easy
7 days ago
Opinion: Go for GST 2.0
1 week ago
Opinion: Claudia Goldin and care economy
1 week ago
More
Science & Technology
Telegram continues IP address leaks, researcher discovers
‘OnePlus Open’ foldable to arrive in India on Oct 27
WhatsApp tests ‘view once’ mode for ‘voice notes’ on iOS, Android
Beyond Loss-of-Function: Unravelling Protein Mysteries with Dominant Mutations in Ubiquitin
Google partners FACE to combat predatory digital lending apps in India
Scotland Yard to use facial recognition tech to nab shoplifters in UK
More...
World
Italy PM Giorgia Meloni splits from her partner of 10 years
13 mins ago
Gaza’s main hospital will have electricity only for another 24 hrs: MSF
32 mins ago
Israel strikes hundreds of operational Hamas targets, destroys munition warehouses
49 mins ago
Order to enter Palestinian enclave would be given soon: Israel Defence Minister
1 hour ago
More...