ED summons three persons in cash-for-vote scam

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is said to have asked MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson and his friend Malcolm Taylor to appear before it in connection with the cash-for-vote scam that was busted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2015.

In summons issued to Taylor, the ED has asked him to appear before officials on March 8 at 11 am. The agency is investigating the case under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Stephenson was a complainant in the case while Taylor was his friend and Veeraiah was one of the persons arrested in the scam.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A Revanth Reddy, his close aide R Udaysimha, Congress leader Vem Narender Reddy along with his two sons already appeared before the ED in connection with the same case.

Revanth Reddy was grilled for two consecutive days at the ED office in Basheerbagh last month. Officials from the Income Tax and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) were also present during questioning of Revanth Reddy and others.