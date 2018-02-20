ED takes possession of precious stones in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday has reportedly taken possession of precious stones, gems, diamonds and gold that were seized during raids conducted at Hyderabad Gems SEZ Limited in Rajiv Gems Park at Ravirala Village in Shamshabad and which were sealed in 14 lockers on the company premises.

Sources said an ED team comprising 32 officials came to the company on Monday morning to take possession of the sealed diamonds, gems and precious stones. The officials took the stones only after evaluating its exact cost with the help of gemologists and diamontologists.

The company belonged to billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi’s business partner and uncle Mehul Choksi. Meanwhile, employees were a worried lot over their future as none in the company were responding to their woes.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Ranga Reddy district General Secretary E Satyanarayana Reddy said the employees staged a sit-in in front of the gate demanding that the management render justice to them. “ED officials are coming to the company for the last four days but none of them have talked about the company’s future,” he said.

He demanded the Centre to take necessary steps to ensure job protection to 900-odd employees.