Eddie Murphy opens up about one role he regrets turning down

By | Published: 4:29 pm

American actor-comedian Eddie Murphy opened up about turning down the one role he wishes he didn’t refuse. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the 1988’s hit live-action/animated mystery comedy follows Eddie Valiant, a private detective who must exonerate “Toon” Roger Rabbit, who is accused of murdering a wealthy businessman. The film was set in 1947 in a version of Hollywood where cartoon characters and people coexist.

The 58-year-old comedian made an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, where he revealed to the host of the show Jimmy Fallon that, ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ was the only movie that he ever turned down which became a big hit.

To which Fallon asked. “You were gonna be in that?” The ‘Dolemite Is My Name ‘star replied, “Yeah, I was gonna be the Bob Hoskins dude and I was like, ‘What? Animation and people? That sounds like bulls- to me.” The ‘Dr. Dolittle’ star added, “Now everytime I see it, I feel like an idiot.” Murphy also shared during the segment that he was offered a role in another cult-classic, hit movie.

Fallon said, the characters from ‘Ghostbusters’ Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis wanted him to be a part of the original “but he turned it down.” To which the actor affirmed and stated that he did ‘Beverly Hills Cop’. Fallon said with a smile. “So you made a good movie,” Murphy explained that it wasn’t like he turned it down, he wasn’t available because he was doing the other movie.

In addition to making his return to the iconic ‘ Saturday Night Live’ stage, Murphy will be reprising his role as Akeem in the sequel to his classic movie ‘Coming to America’ alongside his original co-stars Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones. The movie was a comedy classic, which is being made as a sequel more than 30 years after the original hit theatres in 1988.