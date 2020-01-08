Edu-Panorama 4.0 gives new approach to learning

By | Published: 8:04 pm

The Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex (HSSC) organised its ‘Annual Principals Conference’ on Tuesday titled ‘Edu-Panorama 4.0’ – a new approach to learning. The conference was a historic one because more than 250 CBSE school principals from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh came together with the purpose of sharing best practices and networking and reaching out to work together on diverse projects.

Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan was the chief guest of the event. She emphasised the importance of teachers and the role of educators in nation-building. She also reiterated the importance of Yoga as India’s contribution to the world and her witty and thought-provoking address drew thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the gathering of eminent principals and educationists.

The Governor felicitated the chairperson of HSSC, Dr D Usha Reddy, and presented her with the certificate of an Honorary Professorship from the Oxford Union, England.

Motivational speaker Vijay Menon spoke of the moral fabric of education and stressed the importance of human values in the midst of professional and financial success.

Babar Ali, who was declared by BBC as the ‘Youngest Headmaster in the World’, shared his experiences when he started teaching, at the age of nine, the local less-privileged children. Inspired by his success story, the HSSC unanimously donated a sum of Rs 1 lakh towards his school and the cheque was presented to him by the Governor herself.

