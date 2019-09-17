EduCanada on September 24 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service in India in association with the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC) is organising EduCanada MBA here on September 24. The event will bring together 11 Canada’s leading business schools to present MBA opportunities. .

According to organisers, the event is an opportunity for working professionals, entrepreneurs and students aspiring to obtain a globally-recognized management degree. During the event, the attendees can directly interact with representatives from Canadian institutions and know about course, scholarships, student experience, accessibility, affordability, and career paths in an all-Canadian context. Canadian visa officials will also be available to explain visa procedures.

Some of the participating universities included Lakehead University, Memorial University of Newfoundland, Saint Mary’s University (Sobey School of Business), Thomson River University , University of Alberta (Alberta School Of Business), University of Manitoba (Asper School of Business), University of New Brunswick (Saint John), University of Windsor, University of Winnipeg, Vancouver Island University and York University (Schulich School of Business).

The organisers said over one lakh Indians received a study permit to Canada last year. As of December 2018, there were more than 1.72 lakh Indian students studying in Canada, they added.

The education fair will be held at Hotel Westin from 7 pm to 11 pm. There is no participation fee but registration is mandatory. To register, visit the website: http://www.educanadaevents.in/.

