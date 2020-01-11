Educate common man about CAA: Laxman

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: BJP State president Dr K Laxman gave call to all nationalist forces in Telangana to embark on “Each One Teach Ten” on the real idea behind the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to quell wrong notions spread by the Congress, Left and Majlis.

Taking a cue from the each one teach one slogan coined by the Telangana government, Laxman says that the need of the hour for the intellectuals is to educate the common man that no citizen of India will be displaced because of the amendment. Speaking at an ‘Interaction with Intellectuals’ programme at Stanley Engineering college here on Friday, Laxman said that the amendment was aimed to granting citizenship to those minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who were persecuted by the majority community in those countries. “Those who escaped from those countries and taking shelter in India under deplorable conditions were to benefit from the CAA,” he explained. He made it clear that Muslims in the country who are citizens here have been misguided by the vested interests that they will be stripped off their citizenship. He criticised the opposition of Majlis for the proposed NPR saying that it is nothing but collecting census. Demanding the Chief Minister of the State to spell out his opposition for the CAA, Laxman said that the K Chandrashekhar Rao’s patient hearing of the MIM and Muslim clergy at Pragathi Bhavan has sent wrong signals. “The people of the State are observing all these developments and will give a befitting reply,” he said.

