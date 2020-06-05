Educate students on importance of protecting nature: Harish Rao

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Siddipet: Underlining the need to conserve nature, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday called upon teachers to educate students on the importance of protecting nature and improving greenery.

In a statement on the occasion of World Environment Day, Rao called upon the teaching fraternity to make each student plant a sapling every year. He also appealed every individual to shoulder the responsibility of protection of forests since a dwindling forest cover will have multiple negative impact on human beings. He also underscored the importance of conservation of natural resources by educating the people.

Rao lamented that the dwindling forest cover, over-exploitation of natural resources and increasing pollution levels in the atmosphere were posing a serious danger to the very existence of mankind.

