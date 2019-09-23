Education fair in Warangal draws international universities

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Warangal: Valmiki Foreign Education Consultancy with over 15 branches across India conducted a Global Education Fair at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS-W) here on Monday.

Principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy said that officials from Murray State University, George Mason University, University of South Florida, Pittsburgh State University, Arizona State University, UK university officials from Northumbria University, Liecester University, East London University Other officials from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany and others had participated in the event.

Personal counselling sessions were conducted with interested students guiding on foreign education, visa guidance, spot assessment and more.

Valmiki head has announced free processing for the students participated in the event and also discounts on coaching for GRE, IELTS and PTE.

Visa processing is completely free for students that have participated in the event. In this programme Prof. Srilatha, professor in-charge, Prof K Shivani, Dr Srinivas and 350 students participated.

