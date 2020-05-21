Education getting top priority in Telangana: Gangula

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday said the State government was according top priority to education, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao taking initiatives to provide quality education in State-run colleges.

After the formation of Telangana State, measures were taken to provide quality education in all government colleges, the Minister said, after laying the foundation stone for the construction of additional classrooms at the science wing college here.

Besides constructing additional classrooms in old buildings, infrastructure had also been developed with Rs 6 crore. As part of it, both the science wing and the girls college were sanctioned Rs 1.22 crore each.

Earlier, the Minister released a Karimnagar Municipal Corporation’s documentary about its works and activities to check the spread of the coronavirus. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar appreciated the KMC for its efforts to check the spread of the virus and said that the works undertaken by it during the pandemic would be recorded in history.

He said government staff, sanitation workers, police, and public representatives had played a vital role in controlling the virus in Karimnagar.

Several developmental works were pending due to the coronavirus, he said and added that the work on a cable bridge would be completed in August. IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao would launch daily water supply scheme after the lockdown was lifted.

