Education in times of Covid

By | Published: 6:57 pm

While teachers were caught off guards when they had to deliver online teaching during lockdown, parents were saddled with the additional responsibility of working from home and fulfilling their parental roles. The terrain was largely unfamiliar and the times of uncertainty were unparalleled with fears of Covid looming large. While use of technological tools was not out of choice for the teachers, neither was it easy for the working parent at home.

Teachers were not born into the world of technology but their relentless pursuit ensured timely delivery of lessons. This was not without mental and physical stress and the probable anxiety of having salary cuts. Students’ low attendance, misbehaviour and pranks of entering with fake IDs with some parental criticism, having excess of access to their child’s education, made matters worse. Although majority of them were appreciative of the school’s effort, their woes ranged from salary cuts, sharing of laptops and performing parental duties with household chores.

The well-prepared teachers of pre-primary who came up with cut-outs, smileys and puppets found in vain that the reluctant toddlers, dragged to the screen by parents were not receptive to the face peering from the screen. A psychologist in support of teachers admitted that the stakes completely changed for the most skilful when they were being watched. Teachers are trained to teach in a classroom environment and not in front of the cameras, under parental scrutiny.

While teachers have to be supported with trainings and online resources by building a digital infrastructure, effective communication with parents will meet parental expectation. Teachers must ensure high visibility, provide blended learning and must not try to replicate the physical classrooms. Activities and assessments with effective use of resources at home, can be fun-filled and linked with real-life. While children of KG, can sort and segregate fruits and vegetables of different shapes or colours, older students can help with household chores, learn life-skills with flexibility in an activity-based syllabus.

Virtual meetings with parents not only on their children’s progress but on tips on parenting and teaching strategies will help in building a climate of trust. In online classrooms, it is the parents who shoulder part of the school’s responsibility and their importance cannot be denied.

Perhaps, what is needed is a climate of trust more than anything else. The teaching community has kept the educational field bubbling with parental support and both must continue to do so.

-Madhu Sharma

Gyan Global Consultancy

