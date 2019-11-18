Education must for tolerance, says ‘Supre 30’ founder

By | Published: 12:34 am 1:45 pm

New Delhi: Founder of the famous ‘Super 30’ coaching classes, Anand Kumar, known for providing free quality higher education to underprivileged students, has said education is the only way to make the world a better place.

Kumar, on whom a biopic starring Hrithik Roshan was released a few months back, emphasised that education is necessary for creating tolerance in the society as it has the power to illumine minds.

“It is education which teaches us to be tolerant, which requires one to be gracious and large-hearted. It needs inner strength and conviction, which develop with education,” Kumar said while addressing the Global Tolerance Summit at Dubai.

Kumar said education is important as it teaches life skills and is capable of bringing generational change of the underprivileged sections of the society.

“With knowledge, one becomes more understanding and begins to view everything with logic. It strengthens society by building democratic values, respect for fellow human beings, removing any room for discrimination and reducing trust deficit. What is more, it provides every individual the opportunity to lead a decent life, leaving little time and scope for negative thinking,” he added.

