Education quota to those who convert not wrong: Telangana HC

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Wednesday pointed out that the purpose of reservations was to uplift those who were weak and deprived.

“The state is required to uplift those who are oppressed irrespective of the change in nomenclature. Just because a person converts his religion, he does not become socially and economically forward,” the panel said.

A public interest litigation case questioned the 2% reservation to Scheduled Caste (SC)-converted Christians in Social Welfare Gurukul School admissions. Periska Srinivas of Hyderabad challenged the notification of the Social Welfare Department for admissions into Class V. He argued that once an SC person converts to Christianity, s/he cannot be granted reservation.

The panel questioned the petitioner as to what was wrong in the state identifying converted Christians who were oppressed to be eligible for admission in a Social Welfare School. It adjourned the case by four weeks directing the state to file its counter.

Court raps officials over PIL cases

The same bench voiced its displeasure over piling up of PIL cases. “As you are not working in accordance with the law, there are thousands of public interest litigation (PIL) cases before this court,” it told the authorities. It said the Electricity Department, GHMC and Pollution Control Board do not work until the court directs them, and questioned whether it was called good governance.

The panel summoned the GHMC Commissioner and Director, PCB, to be present on the next date of hearing. It directed the GHMC to file an affidavit detailing the list of Deputy Commissioners who were in-charge of Shastriyapuram, the steps against erring officers and steps against erring units.

The panel was dealing with a PIL case and 31 other writ pleas pertaining to pollution by plastic industries in the Shastripuram layout. When the counsel representing PCB told notices were issued to 59 industries in March after inspecting the area at the behest of GHMC, the panel wondered why GHMC has to awake the PCB.

It directed the GHMC, PCB and Electricity Department to file an affidavit on actions taken since 2012 and the steps taken after issuing notices in February and March by April 5. The case was adjourned to April 7.

Bulldoze illegal constructions

The same bench directed the GHMC Commissioner to take stern actions against illegal constructions in the city. The panel said it will issue directions to fast forward cases which are acting as a hindrance for the GHMC to take action. C Sudhinder Kumar has filed a PIL challenging the inaction of the GHMC authorities in demolishing the illegal construction at Sultan Bazar.

The panel observed that a large number of PILs are filed before the court on illegal constructions. “Move bulldozers against the illegal constructions,” it said. It directed the Commissioner to place before the court the data on illegal construction eligible for regularisation and those that are to be demolished.

Further directing the GHMC to place before the court its policy on illegal constructions, the panel also enquired about the actions taken on the GHMC staff members who were acting hand in glove with illegal constructions. The case was adjourned.

Poor facilities at old-age homes

The same bench, dealing with a taken up PIL case based on a letter by Member Secretary, Telangana State Legal Service Authority, took a serious note on the condition of old age homes in the twin cities. The letter complained about Mamatha old-age home at Shilpa Nagar, Nagaram, of not having minimum facilities.

It complained that about 52 persons are being accommodated in a two-bedroom flat with only two bathrooms and seven cots. The amicus curiae was asked to submit an interim report on the old-age homes functioning, condition and lacunae in the twin cities by April 20. The case was adjourned to April 21.

Navy project in reserve forest

The same bench ordered status quo on the ELF Radar project in the Damagundum reserve forest undertaken by the Eastern Naval Command. The bench wondered how the Forest Department could allow construction of a low-frequency radar in a forest area. It directed the authorities to make sure not a single tree is cut.

“We understand defence is most important aspect, however, environment is also our concern,” the Chief Justice said. The panel made these observations while dealing with a PIL case filed by Damagundum Forest Protection JAC challenging the decision of allowing forest land for the Naval Command EFL project.

Directing the authorities to file their counter explaining how permission was granted, the panel adjourned the case by four weeks.

Realty firm files plea on police action

Justice T Vinod Kumar allowed two writ pleas filed by DVR Estates Developers and Construction Limited challenging directions of the police stalling registration of immovable property. They questioned the action of the Inspector of Police, Bhongir in issuing directions in September 2016 to Sub Registrar, Bhongir, not to register any document with reference to certain lands under his jurisdiction.

The impugned direction by the police is based on an investigation by them that the lands in question are part of a larger investigation into the activities of slain gangster Nayeem. Justice Vinod Kumar made it clear that the order is not to be construed as stalling any inquiry by the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter