Education should equip young minds: President

By | Published: 12:30 am 4:31 pm

Bengaluru: President Ram Nath Kovind reminded people that the purpose of education should not be restricted to seeking jobs but to contribute to society. Kovind said education was all about learning how to contribute to society and to the needy. “The motive of Vidya Daanam should be to equip young minds to empower the nation,” he said.

Stressing the need for education to all, Kovind said he has been a firm advocate for the cause of education and of students who are the future of the country. Kovind was speaking at the inauguration of the newly expanded campus of Amruta Institute of Engineering, Management Sciences & Polytechnic (AIeMS) at Bidadi near here. AIeMS is an institute of the Basaveshwar Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak (BVV) Sangha, an 111-year-old institution. Kovind said, “I’m happy to see AIeMS situated in the crux of an industrial area with excellent tie-ups with them.Hope this will encourage students to not just be job seekers, but empower them to be job providers….” Hailing the BVV Sangha, the President said it has a long history that went back to the 20th century.

He said 50,000 students study here of which 50 per cent were women. In this context, he told the audience that educating and empowering the girl child was most vital for the growth of the country. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Ananth Kumar hailed the BVV Sangha’s contribution in transforming education in the North Karnataka. “BVV Sangha is the only institution to have touched the lives of people in every village in the district in all streams of education to 50,000 students,” he said.