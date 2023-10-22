Education USA’s guide

This guide helps students aspiring to pursue Master’s programmes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 AM, Sun - 22 October 23

Students aspiring to do Master’s in the US need to follow few steps.

Hyderabad: Today, we will be discussing Education USA’s ‘5 Steps to US Study’ guide, which specifically focuses on Master’s programmes in the United States. These essential steps are vital for anyone looking to pursue graduate education in the US.

Step 1: Research your options.

This is where you’ll outline your personal requirements and research colleges and universities that align with your aspirations. Make sure to check their accreditation status and utilise resources provided by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that the institutions on your list meet the necessary standards.

Step 2: Finance your studies Understanding the financial aspect is paramount.

Research the costs associated with each institution (most universities have detailed estimates of such costs on their websites), prepare a budget, and identify funding sources. Applying for financial assistance early increases your chances of securing the necessary funds for your education.

Step 3: Complete your application

Mastering the art of planning during the application process is crucial. Begin the application process early, ideally two years before your desired application deadline. Keep in mind that applications typically include various components such as an online application (accompanied by a fee), a detailed resume or Curriculum Vitae (CV), financial documents, transcripts from your bachelor’s degree, a compelling Statement of Purpose (SOP), 2-3 Letters of Recommendation (LORs), standardised test scores, and proof of English proficiency. Review each institution’s webpage for programme-specific requirements and application timelines.

Step 4: Apply for your student visa

Once you secure admission, the visa application process begins. After receiving your acceptance letter, you’ll obtain an I-20 form from your institution. Subsequently, identify the appropriate visa category, schedule a biometrics appointment at a visa application centre, and pay your SEVIS fee. All these steps are essential prerequisites before scheduling a visa interview.

Step 5: Prepare for your departure

Upon receiving your visa, it’s time to prepare for your journey. Plan meticulously for your arrival in the US — arrange suitable housing, manage your health affairs before and after your departure and arrival, and familiarise yourself with US port-of-entry procedures. Once you arrive, attend the necessary New Student Orientation (NSO) programmes, adapt to your new environment, and prioritise your physical and mental well-being.

These steps serve as a comprehensive “at a glance” guide for anyone embarking on the remarkable educational adventure of studying in the

United States. Best of luck on your academic journey!

