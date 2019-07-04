Edutech firm upGrad eyes Rs 250 cr revenue in FY20

By | Published: 12:15 am 9:37 pm

Hyderabad: Online higher education company upGrad started by media entrepreneur and investor Ronni Screwvala and Mayank Kumar four years ago is targeting revenue of Rs 250 crore by the end of this fiscal from Rs 122 crore revenue reported in the fiscal ending March 2019. This, according to Kumar, will be supported by the launch of more MBA and Masters programmes along with partnering with colleges and engaging with them in launching new courses.

The company, which has presence in over 60-70 cities, also announced the acqui-hire of CohortPlus, an online community for product managers and data science enthusiasts. This is the third acqui-hire/acquisition for upGrad and this will enable the firm to reach a wider audience and improve its product offerings.

CohortPlus is an online community founded in 2015 by Srinivasan Narayan, which brings together likeminded career aspirants in a single community platform, where they can network with each other, ask and clarify doubts and be abreast of the latest events in the field of data science and product management. Built with the vision of becoming a career partner for people looking to transition into new age careers and having about 31,000 community members, CohortPlus brings rich consumer insights, which will enable upGrad to enhance its offerings for the learners.

“This acquisition will help us build a community and counseling platform,” Kumar told Telangana Today.

Speaking on company, Kumar said that upGrad is offering 20 plus programmes from eight universities – five Indian universities and three foreign universities. “Most of our programmes are in the field of data and technology with focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning. We also offer courses in the field of management like digital marketing, PR and are in the process to launch an online MBA programme as well,” he said.

The education firm has seen 90 per cent of learners are working professionals reflecting the need for upskilling and reskilling in the industry. In terms of traction, Hyderabad is the third largest market for the company with lot of learners choosing programmes in the data sciences and product management. Other than offering online programmes, the platform also provides placement assistance and has corporate partnership.

