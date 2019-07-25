EduTech goes hi-tech

By | Published: 6:52 pm 6:53 pm

Next Education, a leading education solution provider, conducted an international conference on EdTech for 21st century schools at Park Hyatt in Banjara Hills.The three-day residential conference from July 23 to 25 was aimed at throwing light on the emerging technology solutions that a 21st century school needs to adopt to provide holistic education to today’s learners. Most of the 60 participants were from the Middle East countries.

On this occasion, Next Education unveiled its curriculum products i.e., digital content, textbooks and activity kits for the students, made exclusively for CBSE and other Indian board schools in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The content has been tailor-made keeping in mind the cultural sensibilities of the Middle East countries so as to make learning more contextual to the students. NextCurriculum is the comprehensive curriculum that follows the NCF recommendations and aligns with the editorial guidelines of the Middle East countries.

Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO and co-founder, Next Education, pointed out at innovation taking place in the education technology space in India and said the success of these ventures depends on their adoption by the stakeholders. “This conference was aimed at familiarising principals and decision-makers with various benefits of innovative learning-teaching strategies,” he said.The conference also had a session on early childhood care and education (ECCE) slated for the third day.