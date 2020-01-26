Edwin Joy & Achutaditya corner glory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: SAI Gopichand National Academy trainees Edwin Joy and Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu defeated second seeds Venkata Harsha Vardhan and Aravind V Suresh 21-19, 21-18 in the boys doubles final of the Yonex Sunrise All India Junior Ranking U-19 badminton championship held in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Telangana shuttler Meghana Reddy went down to Uttar Pradesh’s Mansi Singh in straight games in the final to settle for a second place in the girls singles.

The SAI Gopichand National Academy student lost 10-21,14-21. Earlier, she defeated West Bengal’s Uthasav Palit 21-19, 22-20 in semifinals and got the better of Punjab’s Radhika Sharma 21-7, 14-21, 22-20 in quarterfinals.

Joy and Achutaditya along with Meghana have been selected for the Dutch and German Junior Open tournaments. Edwin Joy and Shruti Mishra were lining up for a double crown after reaching the summit clash in two events. The day, however, did not start on the right note for the top seeds who began as favourites against third seeds Sankarprasad Udaykumar and Teresa Jolly. The top seeds did not find their rhythm and went down 21-14, 22-20.

Mishra also made amends in the girls doubles category as she partnered Shailja Shukla to upset fourth seeds Abhilasha A and Srivedya Gurazada 21-15, 21-11.

