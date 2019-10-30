Eesha Rebba gets one mn followers

By | Published: 9:51 pm

After making her presence felt in films like Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, Ami Thumi and Awe, the Warangal-born Telugu actor Eesha Rebba will be seen in a female-centric film, Ragala 24 Gantallo. Touted to be a suspense thriller, the film is directed by Srinivas Reddy.

Eesha bagged decent marks for her matured performance and girl-next-door looks. The dusky star is still looking forward to that one superhit film where she can leave her own mark making her a most sought-after star. One among many Telugu girls who entered the film industry, she is making an impact in her own way.

The flawless beauty with incredible talent has now gone a step ahead and her latest photo shoot is proof enough. She slipped into a bikini and wore a transparent net frilly gown. Her irresistible poses are currently the most searched pictures in internet.

Eesha enjoys a solid following on social media platforms and she is pretty famous for her drool-worthy photo shoots. The gorgeous girl currently crossed one million followers on her Instagram.