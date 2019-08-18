EESL partners with Apollo Hospitals

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has signed a 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, to install public charging stations in its hospitals across India to boost e-mobility across the country.

This is a first such MoU by EESL with a private partner, to set up public charging infrastructure in the country. Under the MoU, EESL will make the entire upfront investment on specified services and deploy qualified manpower for the operation and maintenance of the public charging infrastructure. Apollo Hospitals will provide the requisite space and power connections for the charging infrastructure.

Venkatesh Dwivedi, director- Projects, EESL said, “Developing a strong supporting infrastructure is vital to build consumer confidence in electric vehicles. Our MoU with Apollo Hospitals reinforces the role of the private sector in achieving the goal of National Electric Mobility Programme. Electric mobility is vital to reducing airborne emissions and enhancing air quality, a cause the healthcare sector can resonate with. We look forward to more such multi-sectoral partnerships to accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country.”

