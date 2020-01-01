Effective implementation of new Municipal Act is agenda for new year: KTR

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Hyderabad: With an aim to promote public participation in local administration, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao kickstarted the new year setting himself with the goal of effective implementation of the new Municipal Act. Besides empowering people with the freedom of self-declaration and self-certification in terms of property tax assessment and building construction respectively, the State government will impose hefty penalties (upto 25 times) in case of any violations.

Under the new Municipal Act, people with less than 75 square yards land can construct their houses after free registration with the municipality, while those with more than 75 square yards land can commence construction following self-certification. In case of any shortfall of documents, the officials must inform the applicant within a week and permission must be issued within 21 days. Any lapses will attract stringent action against the officials including dismissal from services.

“On 22nd day, applicant will receive an automatic approval for building construction from the municipal authority concerned through an email or post, enabling them to obtain home loans as well. However, in case of violation of any norms, building will be demolished without prior notice and hefty penalties will be imposed,” the Minister said, during an informal interaction with mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. He felt that effective implementation of Municipal Act involving elected representatives, municipal authorities and people was going to be a major challenge for him as a Minister.

Soon after the municipal polls, the State government will conduct training programmes for all the elected representatives including municipal chairpersons and councillors from all political parties on implementation of new Municipal Act. Similar workshops will be held for the officials as well. “Our aim is to encourage people’s participation in governance and also make the elected representatives as well as the officials more responsible to ensure a transparent and corruption-free governance. Stringent action including dismissal from services will be initiated against councillors and also officials. We will start with cracking the whip against TRS councillors first,” Rama Rao asserted.

He said the State government will launch Pattana Pragathi programme on the lines of Palle Pragathi programme after the municipal polls, in accordance with the instructions of the Chief Minister for simultaneous development of both urban and rural areas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter