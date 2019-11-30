Effective patrolling will ensure visible policing: Nalgonda SP

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath on Saturday said that police patrolling was crucial for visible policing that would also help in keeping a check on crimes.

Reviewing the function of patrol vehicles in the district police headquarters, he said police patrolling would help in ensuring safety and security for the people. Hence, policemen, who were work in patrol vehicles, should always remain alert.

Awards would be presented to police persons of patrolling vehicles for best performance. At the same time, action would be taken against policemen found showing negligence in discharging duties.

They should also take care on maintenance of vehicles and keep them in good condition, he added. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Armed Reserve) Suresh Kumar and others were also present.

