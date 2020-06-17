Efforts behind virtual classes

By | Published: 12:47 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: It is different, it is refreshing and it is a welcome break from the boring, scary lockdown. For many school children across Hyderabad, virtual classes have come as a whiff of fresh air, breaking the monotony of what they were stuck with for almost three months since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out and the lockdown was imposed.

But the virtual classes are like an iceberg, with only the tip – the children and teachers happily engaged on a Zoom call – being seen outside. The enormous effort that went into making these classes happen is the proverbial ice mountain below the surface.

Also read Schools across Telangana switch to online mode

According to Ashish Emanuel, director, St Andrews Group of Schools, the preparations at Andrews began in March itself. Once the school’s chief technological officer zeroed down on Google Classroom and Zoom, the rest was a race against time.

The efforts began with procuring equipment ranging from cameras, headphones, white boards and everything required for teachers to record videos from their homes. And then, preparation of content began.

The efforts now have the school’s virtual classes moving smoothly in two shifts, from 8.25 am to 11.30 am for some classes, and 12 noon to 4 pm for others, so that families with two children can manage with a single laptop and without overload on the net connection either.

“We procured equipment, all high quality ones so that there would be no complaints of low quality videos. Then teams with special lockdown passes went to homes of teachers, set up the systems in their homes, after which around 400 teachers have tirelessly been preparing content including videos, PDF files, powerpoint presentations and so on,” Ashish said.

Each teacher has done double and even more work than they would have to do for normal classes and are continuing now as well. The videos they made are what the students go to for reference after the Zoom classes. A pre-prepared video is there on Google Classroom for every single period taught.

“We have content for more than a month now, and that for another month is being prepared. This apart, the school website has been updated to have the timetable, which is linked to Zoom, so that the student can just click on the period to go directly to the virtual class. Then, we have umpteen number of tutorial videos for parents for the entire process,” he added.

The license for the Classroom came from Google on June 10, and then, the next three days were ‘crazy’, he says, with the entire team engaged day and night creating Google IDs for over 8,500 students. In between, textbook distribution, for which another portal and a delivery system too were set up, was handled. A call centre with 20 lines is now working to handle calls from parents while logistics are being worked out for a workshop for parents who are not tech savvy to help them with the process.

‘Need to adapt to changing times’

Hyderabad: With some quarters coming out against online classes, especially for smaller classes, school managements in Hyderabad have come out stating that there was more than what meets the eye to the entire episode.

While they see a design behind the call for a ban on online classes for children below Class V, with the same people having no complaints against mobile education apps that have been promoting themselves vigorously during the lockdown, some schools say the classes are just for a few hours, which otherwise children would be spending playing mobile or video games.

“Schools have become punching bags for some, who do not raise their voice against educational mobile apps which are spiritedly promoting themselves in the last couple of months, with many falling for promises from such apps only to find that most don’t deliver what they promise apart from charging exorbitantly,” said one school manager.

There are other school authorities like Hyacinth Emanuel, managing director of the St Andrews Group of Schools, who points out that if there is some sort of ban on online classes, more than 50 per cent of private schools in the State will collapse in the next two to three months. They are already in trouble, with many unable to pay their staff and teachers.

“The whole world is going digital, and our request is please do not destroy education, which has to adapt to the changing times with the help of technology,” she said, adding that with St Andrews starting their virtual classes on June 15, the response from parents has been overwhelmingly positive and encouraging.

“We are trying to help the children not to lose out on an entire academic year, and yes, we have to pay our teachers and staff too. They too are human and have been working throughout the lockdown to prepare content for the virtual classes,” she adds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .