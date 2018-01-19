Efforts on to get mono rail on track in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:16 am 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the success of Hyderabad Metro Rail, efforts are now being intensified to get the mono rail on track in the city and in Warangal. Two companies – one from Switzerland and Poland have evinced interest in taking up the mono rail project on different corridors in the city and Warangal.

While the focus is on having mono rail operations in places that lack Hyderabad Metro Rail connectivity in the city, plans have been drawn up to operate mono rail from Kazipet to Warangal covering a distance of about 15 km.

In Hyderabad, the emphasis is on having mono rail connectivity to the airport, Shamshabad. Accordingly, Gachibowli to Airport and Kanchanbagh Junction (Owaisi Hospital) to Airport routes are being identified, sources said.

With the traffic heading to airport increasing every passing year, the need for better connectivity to the airport has become inevitable. Measures are also being taken to extend the elevated P.V.Narasimha Rao Expressway till Shamshabad to ease traffic flow to the airport.

Sharing details, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said the two companies have evinced interest in taking up the mono rail project under Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) mode. Necessary studies and surveys have been completed for taking up the project and other modalities are being explored, he said.

Following the success of Metro Rail in the city, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is touring different countries to explore different possibilities for Metro Phase II in the city. Metro operations were formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28 and every day nearly one lakh passengers are availing the service.

Unlike the Metro, mono rail is cost-effective and the construction cost will be 30 per cent lesser. More importantly, it’s construction will be much faster as the majority of the components are precast.

“Along with a few senior officials, I will be visiting Switzerland in next few days to inspect the mono rail project and their operations,” Rammohan added.