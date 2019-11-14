Efforts on to create better facilities to help jobless: Balka Suman

By | Published: 10:43 pm

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said that plans were being chalked out to create better facilities to help the jobless in finding employment opportunities.

He was addressing a gathering after participating as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of Libraries Week that began here on Thursday. He was joined by MLA N Diwakar Rao and Libraries Corporation Chairman R Praveen.

Suman said that Ambedkar Bhavans would be built in Mancherial, Chennur and Mandamarri towns at a cost of Rs 16 crore. Centres by National Academy of Construction meant for providing coaching to youngsters and centres belonging to TASK (Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge) will also be set up in the bhavans. Importance would be given to locals in recruitment for various posts through the academy.

The legislator further stated that the Bhavans would be equipped with libraries containing study material and eminent faculty would be roped in to guide candidates preparing for competitive examinations. The works would commence soon and the bhavans would be inaugurated by June 2. Coal major Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has been requested to collaborate with libraries and to recruit its workforce, he elaborated.

Suman recalled that the library has improved with several amenities created with the help of the then Collector RV Karnan and funds released from District Mineral Fund Trust (DMFT). He was all praise for Praveen for helping nearly 200 candidates in securing government jobs using the facility, setting up a reading room and coaching. He added that the demand for setting up similar facilities in other districts was also growing.

Diwakar Rao opined that youngsters were able to secure jobs in police, Panchayat Raj and revenue departments with the help of library. Around 1.17 lakh jobs were created during the TRS rule so far. Thousands of jobs were filled in private sector too. Nearly 3 lakh persons found job placements in the last 6 years under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Employment opportunities are being created with IT and Industries Minster K T Rama Rao bringing IT industries to Telangana, he stated.

Praveen recalled that Suman helped a lot in creating improving libraries of the district. New libraries are going to be constructed in Mancherial, Mandamarri, Bellampalli and Chennur with an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore. Mancherial district headquarters will have a modern library soon. Unlike in the past, libraries became a source of learning and coaching for unemployed, he informed.

Achievers felicitated

The candidates who secured jobs with the help of the library and coaching were felicitated by the dignitaries. Ashish, one of achievers lauded the chairman for ensuring facilities at the library. He said that study material and lectures and guidance by faculty helped over 100 unemployed to secure jobs. He sought the government to create similar libraries in other districts too.

Mancherial municipal commissioner G Swarupa Rani, ICDS coordinator A Saroja, District Adult Education Officer A Purushottam, Mancherial ACP Ch Laxminarayana were present.

