Efforts on to decentralise Covid care in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State health officials are laying a lot of stress on the need to provide doctors’ consultation to persons who have tested positive at the outpatient facilities across all the State-run hospitals through fever clinics. Attempts are on to provide immediate consultation and guidance to those who test positive at Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) through Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in urban centres in the State.

The aim is to classify patients based on the disease severity into mild, moderate and severe cases and to properly guide the mild Covid-19 positive patients to take-up home isolation, senior doctors said.

To this effect, Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Tuesday said that the UPHCs and PHCs will provide complete services to patients. “As part of decentralisation of Covid-19 services, we are preparing ground to provide all facilities to patients from the PHC level,” Eatala Rajender said.

Present scenario

At present, almost all the UPHC and PHCs in the State are providing rapid antigen tests but they are not providing outpatient facilities like consultation with a doctor and distribution of medicines needed during home isolation. Patients are ending-up looking for a doctor who can guide them on treatment and home quarantine only after they are testing positive.

“We have told all the district medical and health officials to ensure they undergo tests and take medicines at the UPHC and PHC level. This will ensure there is a proper follow-up of such positive patients who are under home isolation,” senior health officials said.

The issue of rapid antigen tests being taken-up in isolation at UPHCs and the need to address this mismatch was raised and thoroughly discussed in the recent training of Superintendents of all Government Hospitals and DM&HOs in the State.

A clear message from senior health officials was issued that DM&HOs and Superintendents should not fear to run outpatient facilities and leverage the fever clinics, which are already functioning parallel to normal outpatient services in non-Covid government hospitals, to properly guide positive cases.

