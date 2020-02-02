Efforts on to develop dairy sector: TSDDCFL

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Nirmal: Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited Chairman (TSDDCFL) Loka Bhuma Reddy on Sunday said the State government was taking a slew of measures to develop dairy sector in the newly created district. He formally inaugurated a milk chilling plant, erected at the cost of Rs 2.57 crore, here on Sunday. He was joined by municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar.

Addressing a gathering, Bhuma Reddy claimed that the federation, which was reeling under operational losses of Rs 140 crore during united Andra Pradesh, was now making profits, posting income of Rs 51 crore. The milk is being gathered through 65 chilling centres across Telangana including Adilabad, Nirmal, Bhainsa, Utnoor, Luxettipet and Kadem in erstwhile Adilabad district, he said.

The chief of TSDDCFL also known as Vijaya Dairy, further said that the federation was paying Rs 4 per litre to the farmers and 2,617 milching animals were distributed to eligible beneficiaries under cattle development scheme implemented by the government. He added that steps were being taken to encourage farmers to venture into dairy sector by providing buffaloes and fodder at subsidised rates.

Vijaya Dairy’s Nirmal district officers Devender, Srinivas and Krishna Nirmal municipal vice chairperson Sajid, Nirmal mandal parishad president Rameshwar Reddy, TRS leaders N Indrakaran Reddy, Narayana Goud, councillors Venu, Narsagoud, Matheen and many others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .