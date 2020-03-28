Efforts on to ensure needs of migrant workers in Telangana

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: With the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructing officials to ensure the needs of migrant workers including construction workers, arrangements were in place for the requirement of four lakh such workers in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

In association with builders and contractors, the government has stepped up measures to take of the migrant workers.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted “All essential provisions and sanitary needs are made available on their construction sites. Team of Town Planners and Police monitoring the situation daily”.

