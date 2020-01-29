Efforts on to facelift Tolichowki flyover

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: After decking up Khairatabad junction with colourful illumination, gardening and pedestrian-friendly features, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now replicating the efforts at Tolichowki flyover. The Tolichowki flyover area is in for a major facelift, especially the dingy area beneath the flyover will be refurbished with greenery, pavements development, street furniture and vending zone.

Tolichowki is one of high-traffic zones in the city and of late the people, especially pedestrians are facing a lot of inconvenience in moving across the road. There have been many complaints related to unhygienic conditions as daily labourers have made the space beneath the flyover their den, said GHMC Khairatabad zone Commissioner Musharaf Ali Farooqui.

At present, the entire region is unorganised and the idea is now to improve facilities, particularly for pedestrians. All the pavements will be developed and new tiles will be laid. This apart, railings will be installed for their safety besides strip lights will be arranged for enhancing the aesthetics, he said.

A few kiosks are being set up beneath the flyover, which will transform the area into a vending zone. In addition to this, street furniture will also be installed for people to spend some time. Further, the flyover will also be embellished with colourful paintings and art works. There will be architectural lighting as well. All these works will be taken up in different stages.

In the first phase, all the defaced walls be coloured and pavements will be improved, followed by installation of side railings. These works are being executed with a cost of Rs 25 lakh, he added.

