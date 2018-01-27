Efforts on to identify land parcels for Hyderabad Metro Phase II

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: After roping in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to prepare the Detailed Project Report for Metro Phase II, efforts are being intensified to identify land parcels and corridors for taking up Metro Rail works.

Land is being scouted for depots, stations, parking and circulation areas in proposed Metro Phase II project. Emphasis is being laid on extending Metro connectivity to new areas, especially airport connectivity.

With complaints pouring in from all quarters about lack of sufficient parking space at Metro stations on Nagole – Miyapur operational stretch, focus is on providing adequate parking space at Metro stations in Phase II.

A preliminary discussion was held on the extent of land required for different components of Metro Rail. Ideal locations for constructing stations and to meet other requirements were also discussed during the meeting convened by Chief Secretary SP Singh earlier this week.

Accordingly, 70 acres of land is being scouted at Miyapur or BHEL (Ramachandrapuram) for a metro depot on the proposed BHEL- Lakdi-ka-pul corridor under the phase II.

Twenty two stations are being planned on this corridor and land up to four acres is being scouted for parking and circulations. As per preliminary plans, the stations are likely to come up at BHEL – Madinaguda – Hafeezpet – Kondapur – Khajaguda junction – Shaikpet – Rethibowli – Mehdipatnam and Lakdi-ka-pul route.

With the airport bound traffic increasing considerably, efforts are on to extend Metro connectivity to Shamshabad airport. About 60 acre land is required for a Metro depot Budwel or Shamshabad.

Airport connectivity is being planned through Raidurg, Gachibowli, TS Police Academy, and Shamshabad.

More importantly, with many commuters stressing on connecting the Nagole – LB Nagar route in the Phase I, possibilities are being explored to cover the five-km stretch between Nagole and LB Nagar.

Land is being identified for parking and circulation on this stretch at the proposed stations in Nagole, Bandlaguda junction, Kamineni Hospital and LB Nagar.