Efforts on to make Nalgonda accident free: SP

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Nalgonda: The Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath on Saturday sought the cooperation of the elected representatives and public to turn Nalgonda as accident-free district. A meeting was held by the district police at district police headquarters to which ZPTCs, MPTCs, Sarpanches, officials of NHAI and R&B and police department attended.

Speaking at the meeting, the Superintendent of Police said that the State government has laid special focus on bringing down the number of road accidents on the roads. A road safety officer would be appointed to each police station in the State and make him responsible if accidents take place at black spots on the roads. He opined that cooperation of public would yield results to prevent road accidents.

The district police were also taking special measures at the villages and roads, connecting the National Highway 65, to avoid road accidents. The hotels along with National Highway and other roads should not sell liquor. Hotels will be seized if anyone found violating the rule, he warned.

Stating that drunk driving and over-speeding as two main reasons for accidents, he asked the police officers to take measures to crackdown on the over speeding vehicles by utilizing the speed guns. He informed that police would conduct awareness programmes on road safety measures to the people of the rural areas and students.

He also took the suggestions of elected representatives for prevention of road accidents in their areas. Additional SP C Narmadha, Trainee IPS Vaibhav Gaikwad and police officers attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter