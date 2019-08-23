Efforts on to meet urea demand, says Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Expecting a big increase in the crop area, the State government is making adequate arrangements to meet the hike in the demand for urea in the State.

The Minister for Agriculture, S Niranjan Reddy said on Friday that all steps were being taken to ensure that the farmers would not face any scarcity of urea and other fertilisers.

He said the State government wrote to the Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on August 19 seeking immediate release of urea quotas allotted to the State.

As a followup, the issue was taken up with Joint Secretary Ministry of Fertilisers, Gurvinder Singh in the day, said the Minister. Singh was apprised of district -wise demand for urea.

He was asked to ensure that the urea stocks available at Krishnapatnam and Vizag ports be moved to the rake points of Telangana. Singh had responded positively to the request made by the State, said the Minister.

The Centre has given an allotment of 8.50 lakh tons of urea for the season to the State and only 3.97 lakh tons of it was released so far. About 2.12 lakh tons of urea has been kept available for the farmers, he added.

He assured farmers that they need not worry about the fertilizers

In fact the area under paddy and maize, two fertilizer-intensive crops, is expected to increase in the State, thanks to good rainfall from the second week of July to August 8. All the major, medium and minor irrigation sources were full to the brim.

The State government had directed all District Collectors to make necessary arrangements for positioning adequate quantities of fertilizers in their respective districts to meet the anticipated demand in kharif and rabi seasons.

Telangana has a kharif allocation of 18.60 lakh MTs of fertilisers. The projects would have sufficient water storage for kharif 2019 and rabi 2019-20 crops for meeting the irrigation needs of the districts along the river basin. Paddy cultivation as well as maize area is expected in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

It requires advance planning to position the fertilizer requirement to meet the demand proportionate to the area increase in paddy, maize and groundnut. A similar rise in area under paddy and maize is expected in Godavari basin districts such as erstwhile Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal during kharif 2019 and rabi 2019-20.

SRSP and Yellamapalli reservoirs received water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Laxmi barrage (Medigadda) and (Sundilla) Saraswathi (Annaram) started pumping water, improving the prospects of kharif 2019 and rabi 2019-20 crops.

Collectors were asked by C Parthasarathi, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) to ensure lifting of fertilizer stocks, especially urea, from the monthly supply plans allotted to the districts. MARKFED was also directed to place indents with the fertilizer companies and lift the fertilizers to meet the requirement of farmers through its PACS.

Meanwhile the Minister, who was speaking after inaugurating new seeds storage godown in Marrikunta village and laying the foundation stone for a new agricultural market yard at Chityala village in Wanaparthy mandal, said that Palamuru region was known for producing high grade red gram, green gram, cotton, groundnut and paddy seeds.

He also assured that a cold storage facility would be constructed near the seeds go down in the near future and asked officials to submit proposals for constructing a compound wall for the go down.

Speaking about the new market yard being constructed in Chityala village, he said that it was only due to the cooperation of traders and the people of Wanaparthy town that the relocation and construction of the market yard was becoming a reality.

He said that the tender for construction of market yard would be given to the contracting firm which can assure completion of the market yard by the coming Rabi. He said it would be great if platforms could be built by the time Kharif produce comes to the market.

He also urged the traders to follow a business policy where both traders and farmers could do business on a win-win deal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .