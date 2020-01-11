Efforts on to nab leopard sighted on TU campus

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Nizamabad: Forest officials searching for Leopard on Telangana University campus set up CCTV cameras on the campus, university registrar Prof Naseem said on Saturday. Hostel inmates and farmers from nearby localities have reported sighting a leopard at Boys’s hostel and near MBA College on Thursday night and Friday morning. The University authorities have alerted the forest department officials.

Forest beat officers Pochanna, Shekhar, Jayaram and Vinod, TU estate officer Yadagiri and security guards searched for the big cat from Friday evening to Saturday morning at boys hostel, MBA college, Hanuman temple, Koppu Gutta areas, but they could not find the pugmarks of the wild animal. On Saturday, Forest Divisional Officer Ramkishan Rao also visited the TU and set up CCTV cameras to identify the leopard.

