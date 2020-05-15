Efforts on to provide better facilities to sell veggies: Srinivas Goud

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Mahabubnagar: Minister for Excise and Prohibition V Srinivas Goud promised the people of Hanwada that in the near future, steps would be taken to sell vegetables from the mandal directly to Hyderabad on a wholesale basis.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of a Rythu Bazar in Hanwada at a cost of Rs 1 crore on Friday, Goud also promised the Chenchus living in Hanwada that 2BHK houses would be built for those who didn’t have proper housing, and he directed Collector S Venkata Rao to identify land to build 2BHK houses for them.

Pointing out that five acres were already identified for building agricultural godowns in the mandal headquarters, he has directed the Collector to identify five more acres for the same purpose. He promised to make Hanwada a model mandal in the district.

During his visit to Hanwada, Srinivas Goud distributed essential commodities to Chenchus living around Hanwada and also laid foundation stone for construction of a boundary-wall for the government school in the mandal headquarters.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .