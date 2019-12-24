Efforts on to raise conviction rate: IG Nagi Reddy

By | Published: 6:03 pm

Adilabad: Warangal Zone Inspector General Y Nagi Reddy asserted that efforts were on to raise conviction rate and instructed cops who discharge duties of court to step up supervision. He inspected Adilabad I town police station, as part of annual inspection, here on Tuesday. He was joined by Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

Nagi Reddy found out how cops were receiving complainants and how they were responding when victims approach policemen by speaking to Inspector Prasad Rao. He suggested them to offer courtesy whenever a victim visits a police station. He later inspected records of cases and complaints at the station. He told the police officials to file charge-sheets of a crime before a court at the earliest.

The IG advised the policemen to raise awareness over usage of Dial 100 service among women and girl students by conducting programmes. He underlined the need to apply technology in detecting, preventing crimes and for investigating into offences. He suggested the cops to be proactive rather than reactive. He asked them to form special teams to nab the accused who are absconding.

Speaking to pressmen, the IPS officer informed that sensitive spots were identified, considering certain issues in the district. He stated that patrolling was intensified in the spots. He told cops to be friendly with the public and operate cordial relations with citizens. He said that special task force team formed by Warrier was yielding good results with the district registering decline in anti-social activities.

Nagi Reddy was all praise for the SP for preventing various forms of offences and controlling crime rate in the district ever since he assumed charges. He said Warrier’s move to mingle with the public by conducting cordon and search operations, was a laudable effort. He stated that the step had reduced crimes against women. He instructed the cops to install CCTV cameras for preventing crimes with the help of locals.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad SP M Malla Reddy, trainee IPS officer Harshavardhan Srivatsava, Adilabad DSP Venkateshwar Rao, Inspectors Prasad Rao, Krishna Murthy, Sub-Inspectors Kiran Kumar, Gunavantha Rao, woman ASI Jaiswal and many others were present.

