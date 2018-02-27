Efforts on to replace Hussain Sagar sluice gates

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making efforts to replace the decades-old sluice gates of Hussain Sagar to ensure free flow of water downstream.

There are 21 sluice gates for the water body and they were installed several decades ago. Every time, there is heavy inflow into Hussain Sagar from upstream, water overflows through the outlets at Hotel Marriott end.

The idea is to replace them with radial gates such as the ones used for Nagarjuna Sagar. The existing gates are very old and will be replaced to ensure free flow of water downstream, especially during heavy inflows, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan here on Monday.

A study is being conducted by engineers and experts on replacing the gates. As per preliminary estimates, it would cost about Rs 30 crore for taking up the project, he said.

During a press conference at GHMC office, the Mayor shared details of few developmental works. On the unauthorised constructions in the city, he said the State government was planning to introduce a new rule to take over unauthorised portion constructed by builders in violation of the approved building plan.

This apart, efforts are being made to make installation of building plan approval boards mandatory at all the construction sites disclosing the structure details. It will have details of construction commencement date, expected date to be completed and others. This would help in curbing unauthorised constructions as local residents could raise an alarm in case of any illegal activity, he said.

Regarding establishment of a new zone in addition to the five municipal zones in GHMC limits, he said formal orders were being expected from the government shortly.

The existing Central Zone was covering a vast area and it was becoming a cumbersome for officials to monitor the operations. To make things convenient, an additional zone was planned and the objective was to have five municipal circles in each zone, he said.