Efforts on to trace contacts of Markaz attendees: Kothagudem Collector

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Kothagudem: The District Collector MV Reddy on Wednesday cautioned the public in the district to be careful with those who returned from the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation.

He said that so far 10 persons who attended the meeting had been identified and put in an isolation ward at Government Area Hospital at Manuguru. The blood samples of the ten persons were sent for tests and their results are awaited.

Efforts were on to trace out the contacts of the Markaz returnees. Revenue and officials were conducting surveys in all the suspected areas in the district. All those who contacted the persons who returned from Delhi Markaz meeting must voluntarily go into isolation, he said.

All the citizens in the district have to be cautious, and health, revenue and police officials have to be in mission mode for the next two weeks which are crucial in containing the spread of coronavirus, the Collector explained.

Spraying of disinfectant sodium hypochlorite and bleaching powder has to be taken up in all villages and towns. Sanitising work has to be continued regularly at Manuguru hospital. All the medical staff has to be provided safety medical kits, he noted.

Reddy wanted the transport, medical and police officials who were on duty at border check posts in Aswaraopet, Dammapet, Chandrugonda and Burgampahad mandals to be extra cautious. None should be allowed into Kothagudem and round the clock surveillance has to be maintained.

The DM&HO Dr. L Bhasker Naik and staff have visited the residence of a man returned from Delhi Markaz meeting and interacted with his family members enquiring about their health condition. The family members were told be in isolation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .